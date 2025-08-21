Applications are invited for recruitment of 116 vacant positions or career in AIIMS Nagpur in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Faculty in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

Professor Additional Professor Associate Professor Assistant Professor

No. of posts :

Professor : 10 Additional Professor : 9 Associate Professor : 15 Assistant Professor : 82

Eligibility Criteria : As per AIIMS Nagpur norms

How to apply :

The aspiring applicants satisfying the eligibility criteria in all respect must submit their application through Google form link https://forms.gle/kyDVxHf8ABfocgsu9 by 29/09/2025 and post by 06/10/2025.

Duly signed print out of your application form along with, Annexure – A, self-attested photocopies of all the documents in support of age, educational qualification, experience, category etc. MUST be sent by Speed/Registered Post to The Executive Director, AIIMS Nagpur, Administrative Block, Plot No.2, Sector -20, MIHAN, Nagpur – 441108 by 06/10/2025. failing which your candidature will not be considered for the above said post.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The envelope should be super-scribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ………………………………….. (Mention name of the post you have applied for)” and contain the following documents:

i. Printout of application form.

ii. Mark sheets and degrees.

iii. Proof of Age.

iv. Caste Certificate ST/SC/OBC (In prescribed format as per GoI norms)

v. For EWS category – Income and asset certificate as prescribed By GoI norms issued by Revenue officer not below the rank of Tahsildar.

vi. Experience Certificate(s)

vii. NOC (No Objection Certificate) for those Candidates who are working in Govt. Organization.

viii. Two passport-size Photographs.

ix. Any other relevant documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here