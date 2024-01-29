IMPHAL: Yaba tablets – a narcotics substance – worth over Rs 13 crore have been seized by the personnel of the Assam Rifles in the Northeast state of Manipur.

The Assam Rifles, in a statement, informed that the drug item was seized in an operation at Phaitol village under Tamenglong district in Manipur.

Assam Rifles troopers seized the narcotics tablets in a raid conducted on Sunday (January 28).

In the raid, the Assam Rifles troopers seized a massive consignment of 90,000 Yaba tablets that worth over Rs 13 crore in international markets.

The entire consignment of seized narcotics in Manipur was estimated by the Assam Rifles officials to be worth around Rs 13.5 crores, an official statement stated.