Imphal: Two suspected smugglers were nabbed along with two contraband items valued at around Rs 5 crore in the international market in Manipur’s Chandel district along the Indo-Myanmar border, an official has said.

Sajik Tampak Batallion of Assam Rifles seized contraband items from Tuingan Dung Nala (near Lebonan Village) in Chandel district of Manipur on Friday, a defence statement said on Saturday.

Based on specific input regarding the movement of contraband items, an area domination party was launched at Tuingan Dung Nala (near Lebonan Village) in Chandel district in Manipur, the statement stated.

During the search and frisking operation by the area domination party, two individuals were found in possession of 2.5 kg of heroin locally called number 4, and 4 kg of opium, the statement asserted.

The seized contraband items are assessed to be worth Rs 5,02,80,000 in the international market.

The recovered items along with the Smuggler were handed over to Chakpikarong Police Station for further investigations, the statement added.