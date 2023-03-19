Imphal: A police officer has been suspended on charges of beating up a differently abled person in presence of his son inside a police station in Manipur’s Imphal East district.

Imphal East superintendent of police (SP) Ksh Shivakanta said that Irilbung police station 2nd OC Th Bungbung has been placed under suspension for allegedly assaulting Md Abdul Hekim.

for alleged involvement in the assault of the specially-abled person

Abdur Rakish, son of Md Abdul Hekim drew the attention of the Manipur Chief Minister and authorities concerned and sought immediate action against the police officer.

Hekim was beaten up on March 14 last when he went to the police station to discuss a complaint filed by Abdur Rakish regarding the release of his mortgaged land.

Abdur Rakish said that he and his father went to the Station in police connection with the written complaint filed by them with regard to the release of their mortgaged land.

Instead of hearing our plight, the police in question started physically assaulting my father.

The Imphal West district SP, in an order, suspended the 2nd OC and directed him to stay at the Reserve Line, Porompat, and prohibited him from leaving without the SP’s permission during the suspension period.