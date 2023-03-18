Imphal: A person was arrested in Manipur‘s Churachandpur with a huge quantity of opium and poppy seeds concealed in milk packets and polythene bags.

The police arrested one Jampao Haokip (56), from K Salemphai village in Churachandpur district along with 2.216 kg of opium and 4.4 kg of poppy seeds. The opium was found concealed in an Everyday powder milk packet and the opium was contained in a white polythene bag, the police said.

In another instance, city police in Imphal said they seized a consignment of drugs worth around Rs 4 lakhs in the street markets transported from Delhi to Imphal.

Also Read: Assam: Man sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for sexual assault on stepdaughter

Around 9, 000 numbers of drugs were written as Paracetamol on the cover and when opened the packets written as M 10 tablets were seized from a pharmacy in Imphal city on Friday afternoon, the police said.

The drugs were recovered after arrested an alleged smuggler from an area at Lilong, about 11 km from Imphal.

Also Read: Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces inter-district cleanliness contest

He was arrested when the proprietor of Kharsa Medicos, Imphal filed a complaint with the City police station, the police said.

Police also stated that they seized 929 grams of brown sugar packed in 30 soap cases from the Moreh Nepali Basti area during a surprise frisking operation on Thursday around 3.45 pm, the police said.

All the arrested persons booked under the ND&PS Act have been handed over to the concerned police stations along with the seized items, the police added.