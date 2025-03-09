Kuki-Zos better to leave India, says NPP Manipur Unit President

Imphal: The National People’s Party(NPP) Manipur state unit President Yumnam Joykumar said that it is better for Kuki-Zos to leave the country who think of themselves as non-citizens of India and those who did not follow the right to live under the fundamental rights guaranteed in the constitution of India.

While talking to the reporters at Imphal on Sunday, Y Joykumar said that, He alleged that there were several civil social organizations and Kuki-Zo people who did not believe in Article 19 of the Indian Constitution.

Article 19 of the Indian Constitution protects the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression. It also protects the right to assemble, form associations, and move freely throughout India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Y Joykumar said that most of the Kuki-Zo people and some of its outfits did not believe in the fundamental rights guaranteed in the constitute of India and they thought of themselves as non-citizens of India.

He said that some CSOs belonging to the Kuki-Zo community openly opposed the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s free movement for early restoration of peace in strife Manipur.

These Kuki-Zos are against the constitutional rights in the country. They are punishable under the fundamental rights of the constituency.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He said that Kuki-Zo should follow the initiative taken up by the Union Home Minister in Manipur and honor the words of Amit Shah in their hearts, if they believe in the fundamental rights of the country, they should follow.

If any Indian thinks of not being Indian and does not believe in or follow the fundamental rights of the constitution, he or she must leave the country.

Y Joykumar further stated that it is better for the protesting Kuki-Zo people to leave the country to settle in their original country, Myanmar.