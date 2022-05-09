Aizawl: The 25-member Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in south Mizoram’s Siaha district threw up a ‘hung house’ as no party could garner a majority after the election results were declared on Monday, an official said.

Siaha deputy commissioner Lalsangliana, who is the returning officer, said that the ruling party in the council BJP, which contested 24 seats, has emerged as the single largest party by winning 12 seats, one seat short of a simple majority, while the state’s ruling party Mizo National Front (MNF) bagged 9 and the Congress was reduced to 4 from 17 seats in the last council polls held in 2017.

The MNF and Congress have contested 25 and 23 seats respectively.

Incumbent Chief Executive Member (CEM) N. Zakhai of BJP has been re-elected from Amobyu constituency, he said.

Elections to MADC were held on May 5 in which a total of 85.11 per cent out of 42,342 votes was polled.

Altogether, 85 candidates were in the fray for the MADC polls.

The MNF had fielded 25, BJP (24), Congress (23) and the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), which contested the council for the first time, had fielded 8 seats.

There were five independent candidates and none of them managed to secure a seat.

Meanwhile, MNF vice president Vanlalzawma said that the party has not decided whether or not to form a coalition government with BJP in the council.

MNF is a member of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the BJP led NDA at the Centre.

However, both the MNF and BJP do not work together in Mizoram and sitting lone BJP MLA Dr. BD Chakma is on the opposition bench.

State BJP president Vanlalhmuaka was not available for comment on the possible coalition government.

In the last council polls held in May 2017, Congress had won a simple majority by securing 17 seats, while the MNF and Mara Democratic Front (MDF) combine won 7 and one Independent candidates had been declared elected.