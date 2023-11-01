IMPAL: The Kuki Students’ Organization (KSO), the apex student body of the Kukis, has called a 48-hour total shutdown in all Kuki-Zo-dominated hill districts of Manipur from midnight of November 1.

The shutdown has been called to protest against the continued stationing and additional deployment of Manipur Police Commandos in Moreh border town despite the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance to withdraw all state forces from Moreh within three days during his last visit to the border town.

The KSO-GHQ has also accused the Manipur government of forcefully deploying a convoy of 19 vehicles carrying Manipur police commandos and the Arambai Tenggol in Moreh, adding more fuel to the fire in the already volatile situation.

In a press statement, the KSO-GHQ said that the shutdown is necessary to “express our strong resentment against the violation of our constitutional rights and liberties by the state government.”

The press statement also said that the shutdown is being called to “demand the immediate withdrawal of all state forces from Moreh and to bring the perpetrators of the excesses to justice.”

The KSO-GHQ has appealed to the people of Manipur to support the shutdown and to cooperate with the organization in making it a success.

Media Personnel and Medical Emergency related cases will only be exempted from the purview of the total shutdown.