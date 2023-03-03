IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that the future of the state’s economy will be tourism based.

He said that the Manipur government has identified 57 tourist places, which will be improved, to promote the tourism sector in the state.

He informed the House on Thursday during the ongoing third session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly while clarifying the policy cut motion raised by opposition MLAs K Meghachandra Singh and Th Lokeshwar Singh in the demand of Tourism.

Before clarifying the policy cut motions, N Biren Singh informed the House about the achievements made by Manipur which was published in a national media report.

Based on the report, the Manipur CM informed that t is at the state is top among the Northeast states in the tourism sector.

The Manipur CM further informed that to promote tourism in the state, the present government has increased the number of sites to hold the Sangai festival to 15 spots in the state.

He said the Manipur government will further set up tourist spots at Jessami where the first battle between the Japanese and the British during the second world war was fought on Indian soil.