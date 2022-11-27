IMPHAL: The Manipur government has declared half-day holiday on November 29 and 30 in view of the Sangai Festival 2022, which is underway in the state.

The announcement was made by Manipur chief minister Biren Singh on Sunday (November 27).

“Pleased to declare that the state will observe a half-day holiday on November 29th and 30th in connection with the Manipur Sangai Festival 2022,” said CM Biren Singh.

The Manipur chief minister added: “I urge the people of the state to take the opportunity and attend the Festival of Oneness, during these last two days.”

Manipur CM Biren Singh further said that the state is “on the way to achieving the goal of becoming a tourist hub”

“…the state witnesses a massive and radical transformation under the BJP government,” said Manipur chief minister Biren Singh.

“As Sangai festival gains more popularity in the country, I am hopeful that more distinguished leaders along with a wider range of performers and artistes from different states across the country as well as abroad will come to take part in the future,” the Manipur CM added.

On Sunday (November 27), Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan attended the Sangai Festival 2022.

While speaking at the event, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan invited the state of Manipur to hold the Sangai Festival there.