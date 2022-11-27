AHMEDABAD: In a shocking incident reported from election-bound Gujarat, a Manipur IRB personnel deployed in the state on poll duty shot dead two of his colleagues.

Two other personnel, also from the Manipur IRB, were injured in the firing incident.

The incident took place at Porbandar district in Gujarat on Saturday evening.

The two deceased Manipur IRB personnel have been identified as: Havildar Th Thoiba Singh and Rifleman Kh Jiten Singh.

On the other hand, the accused has been identified as constable S Inaocha.

The accused allegedly opened fire with his assault rifle at his colleagues following a clash, killing two on the spot and injuring another two.

Also read: 53rd edition of IFFI celebrates 50 years of Manipuri cinema

The injured Manipur IRB personnel have been identified as constables Surajit and Rohitkanta.

Condition of the two injured Manipur IRB personnel has been stated to be critical.

They are been treated at the Jamnagar government hospital in Gujarat.

Gujarat police has arrested the accused Manipur IRB personnel.

Polling in Porbandar district for the Gujarat state assembly election will be held in two phases.

The first phase will be held on December 1 while the second phase will be held on December 5.