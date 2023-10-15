Imphal: Normal life was crippled in Manipur on Sunday due to 12 hours total shutdown call given by eight militant groups against the merging of Manipur into the Indian Union on October 15, 1949.

The day is also observed as National Black Day.

Shops and businesses remained closed and streets were deserted in Imphal, according to police.

However, security vehicles were seen in the strategic areas of the state during the shutdown.



“No untoward incidents were reported from anywhere as the shutdown was peaceful till now,” the police said.

Emergency and important services including medical, media, and religious ceremonies were exempted from the purview of the shutdown.

In separate press statements, these underground groups stated that the sovereignty of Manipur declined with the Indian Union annexation of Manipur on October 15, 1949.

The Coordination Committee (CorCom), Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA) Kangleipak, and the Alliance for Socialist Unity, Kangleipak (ASUK) called the total shutdown from 6 a.m.

CorCom is an apex body of six banned outfit.

The groups are – the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), its Progressive faction (PREPAK-Pro), Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF, the political wing of the People’s Liberation Army– PLA), and United National Liberation Front (UNLF).