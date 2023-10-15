Imphal: Security forces in a joint operation have recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and grenades during combing operations in Manipur, including areas along the Indo-Myanmar border.

In a secluded village, Sahei, located in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur police recovered seven hand grenades, one country-made mortar, one country-made rifle, and a quantity of ammunition on Saturday, according to a defense wing statement released on Sunday.

Additionally, search operations were conducted by security forces and police in Imphal East, Imphal West, Churachandpur, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts.

During the operations, two SLR rifles were recovered in Imphal East district and three .303 rifles and two locally made pipe bombs recovered in Kakching district of Manipur.

These operations are part of ongoing efforts to recover looted and illegal arms and ammunition in the aftermath of the communal violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023.

During the unrest, approximately 6,000 weapons were looted from government armories.