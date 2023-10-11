Imphal: Four masked men armed with sophisticated weapons who came in a Maruti van looted Rs. 4.8 lakh in cash and gold from a family in Imphal East district on Tuesday night, an official report said on Wednesday.

The masked persons armed with 3 AK rifles and 1 pistol came to the residence of Ningthoujam Ratan, at Khurai Lairikyengbam Leikai under the Porompat police station in Imphal East District on Tuesday at around 7 pm.

The owner of the house Ratan while talking to newsmen on Wednesday said that one of the four masked men called him out from his home when he was staying with his daughter in a room.

Ratan said that when he went out and met them, all of a sudden, the masked men overpowered him and his daughter at gunpoint. After that, the miscreants started searching the house accusing him (Ratan) of being involved in drug smuggling.

Later, the armed men took the cell phones, looted Rs 4.8 lakh in cash, and left the place. However, before they left, the cell phones were handed over to a nearby shop.