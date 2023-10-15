Imphal: Five people, including a woman and a teenager, were injured, two of them seriously, when unidentified gunmen opened fire at a residence in Konjenhajari Leikai in Manipur‘s Imphal West district, on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Around 30 masked men forced their way into the home of Khaidem Seityajit, also known as Bobo (38), at Konjehajari Leikai, airport road, at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The masked men dragged Seityajit from his house at gunpoint and attempted to abduct him. When he resisted, the gunmen opened fire in the air.

Hearing the gunshots, Seityajit’s wife, Ranjana Devi, raised an alarm and cried out, obstructing the abduction of her husband. Locals from Konjenghajari rushed to Seityajit’s aid. Unable to abduct Seityajit, the gunmen fired several rounds, injuring five people.

Seriously injured individuals RK Medha, 37, and N Priyanananda, 36, were immediately rushed to Raj Medicity Hospital, Imphal, while N Adharson, 15, H Trilokchand, 34, and S Boycha, 35, who also suffered bullet injuries, were taken to RIMS Hospital, Imphal.

Manipur police and forensic experts arrived at the scene on Sunday morning and began a detailed investigation into the incident.

A case has been registered with the Imphal police station. Manipur police said the cause of the incident is under investigation.