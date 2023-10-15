Imphal: A cadre of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) was apprehended while attempting to extort money from a supermarket in Manipur‘s Imphal West district on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

The arrested militant, identified as Karam Satrajit (45), was found in possession of a US-made pistol, Rs 60,000 in cash (suspected extortion money), and incriminating documents.

Hailing from Chajing Karam Awang Leikai, approximately 10 km from Imphal, Satrajit reportedly joined the proscribed outfit through an individual named Robert, currently residing in Myanmar, as per preliminary police investigations.

During interrogation, Satrajit confessed to serving demand letters to numerous businessmen under Robert’s instructions. He also admitted to collecting funds from private establishments and the general public for the outfit.

The apprehended rebel, along with the seized items, was handed over to Singjamei police station in Manipur for further legal proceedings.