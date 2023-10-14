Imphal: In the presence of Meira Paibis and the media, a huge amount of seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and fiery locally-made distilled liquor was destroyed in a pyre at the Jiribam Excise Campus, Jiribam district of Manipur bordering Cachar district of Assam on West on Saturday, an official source said.

Rajkumar Rakesh, Officer-in-Charge of the Excise Department, Jiribam District told the newsmen on Saturday that during the period from April 22, 2023, to September 11, 2023, different brands of IMFL and distilled liquor were confiscated from different persons and locations in the Jribam district.

“A total of 370 liters of IMFL and local wine worth around Rs 1.1 lakh in the local market were destroyed in a fire,” RK Rakesh said.

The bonfire of the seized liquor was made with the permission of the Manipur government Excise Commissioner in the presence of Meira Paibi, Jiribam.

The IMLF items included whisky, Volka, Rum, beer cans, and locally distilled liquors.