GUWAHATI: Troops of the Trishakti Corps of Indian Army while carrying out some most difficult relief and rescue operations in the hilly terrains of North Sikkim in between October 7 and October 13 reached to the people who have been stranded in several places due to the recent natural calamity.

Moving through the mountainous terrain with thick jungles and challenging weather conditions, the troops reached a total of 245 persons stranded in the Rabom village of Sikkim.

The troops provided food and medical aid to the people who have been going through difficult times due to scarcity of food and non-availability of medical treatment.

Working round-the-clock under inclement weather conditions, the troops carved out a 14.8 kilometre route and rescued as many as 97 workers of the Kundan Hydro Power Project and around 100 villagers.

The Indian Army also made a temporary helipad and a safe foot track in the Menshithang and Chubinbin villages to evacuate the stranded people with the help of Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters.

As per an Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) recent report, the death toll in the catastrophic floods stood at 37. Moreover, 78 others are reported missing.

The Lhonak glacier in Sikkim, which burst on October 3, breached one side of the lake leading to the rise in the water levels of Teesta River thus inundating several areas of the state.

The floods inflicted severe damages to footbridges, roads and other infrastructures.