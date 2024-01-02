Guwahati: In a heartening turn of events amidst the ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur, the collective efforts of the local community, particularly Nongpok Lamjing Naharup Awang Leikai club and Meira Paibis in Imphal East district led to the rounding up of two individuals in a drug abuse case.

These individuals were caught red-handed by vigilant members of the community while preparing to inject heroin intravenously.

Saikhom Deepu from Nongpok Lamjing Naharup Awang Leikai club expressed the community’s concern about drug abuse in the area, stating, “We were quite alarmed by the prevalence of drug abuse and our immediate action led to the apprehension of these individuals.”

The club promptly informed and handed over the apprehended individuals to Arambai Tenggol, a youth group known for its involvement in addressing the ongoing ethnic clashes. Chanam Khaba, a representative of Arambai Tenggol’s Imphal East unit, highlighted the group’s commitment to addressing social issues.

“Though drugs and alcohol are not our primary focus, upon receiving this report, we have coordinated with the families and planned to either hand them over to a rehabilitation centre or the authorities,” Khaba said.

Additionally, the community’s proactive approach includes contacting the families of the individuals involved and ensuring their safety and well-being. Khaba emphasized that while the police were informed and visited the scene, they were apprised of the family’s involvement and would return once the families were present, showcasing the collaborative effort between the community and law enforcement agencies.

This united effort by the community in collaboration with Arambai Tenggol not only addresses the issue of drug abuse but also underscores the importance of collective action and community engagement in tackling societal challenges.

The commitment to the well-being and rehabilitation of those involved highlights a positive step during the current turmoil.