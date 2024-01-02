Assam: Nandini Kakati questioned by SIT in APSC scam probe

Guwahati: APS officer Nandini Kakati was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam at the CID office in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, gazetted officers, Nandini Kakati and Chakradhar Deka, accused in the scam were summoned by the SIT at the CID office in Guwahati, Assam.

Of the two, Nandini Kakati is among the most popular police officers in the state.

She had held multiple positions across the state but there are allegations that she had been kept posted in Guwahati more often due to some political influence.

While the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues summoning officers, arrests remain limited.

With two more gazetted officers appearing before the SIT on Tuesday, the total number of individuals called for questioning has reached 24.

The controversy surrounds the 2013 and 2014 APSC batch appointments, which have been embroiled in allegations of irregularities for years.

While the SIT has summoned a total of 34 officers so far, including Analjyoti Das, Dhruvjyoti Hatibaruah, Kulpradip Bhattacharya, Vichitra Gopal Nath, Vikramaditya Bora, and Nandita Hazarika, have face arrests or detentions.

The upcoming interrogation dates are scheduled for January 5, 8, and 11 for some other officials accused in the case.