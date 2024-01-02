Guwahati: The Saurav Kumar Chaliha Fan Society brought in the New Year with a resounding message of optimism, hosting their annual “Bhal Khoboror Din” (Good News Day) event on January 1 at the Cotton University Alumni Hall in Guwahati.

This tradition, which dates back to the society’s inception in 2010, serves as a tribute to the renowned Assamese short story writer and essayist and a testament to his enduring legacy.

Chaliha, a literary giant who led a dual life, was also known as Surendra Nath Medhi, a physics professor at Assam Engineering College and a prolific writer of popular science essays. While Medhi cherished his dual identities, he maintained a distinct separation between them.

Despite his dual identities, Medhi, who passed away in 2011, remained fiercely private, and never publicly acknowledging his pen name.

The “Bhal Khoboror Din” celebration draws inspiration from Medhi’s own essay, “Bhal Khabar,” published on January 1, 2008. In this poignant piece, the literary legend emphasized the importance of starting the New Year with positive news and hope.

The event resonated with Chaliha’s legacy through a captivating talk by acclaimed writer and film critic Apurba Sarma.

In his speech, Sarma delved into Saurav Kumar Chaliha’s stories from the reader’s perspective, highlighting their enduring resonance.

“As a powerful creator in the world of literature, there is no doubt in my mind that Chaliha stands as the finest storyteller Assamese literature has ever produced,” Sarma said.

Adding to the literary ambience, acclaimed filmmaker Santwana Bordoloi captivated the audience with an enchanting reading of Chaliha’s short story “Photo.” Theatre personality Nayan Prasad expertly compeered the event, keeping the energy high throughout.