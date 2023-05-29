GUWAHATI: At least seven students of Assam engineering college in Guwahati have died in a road accident in the city.

The deceased students of the Assam engineering college were boarders of the institute’s hostel no 7.

The accident had taken place late on Sunday night, when a Scorpio car collided head on with a Bolero pick up truck.

It is suspected that the student, who was driving the Scorpio car, was in a intoxicated state.

The Scorpio car, which is believed to have been at a high speed, lost control and collided with the Bolero pick up truck.

The accident took place near the Jalukbari flyover in Guwahati, Assam.

The deceased Assam engineering college students have been identified as Imon Baruah from Dibrugarh, Kaushik Mohan (Sivasagar), Arindam Bhuwal (Guwahati), Niyor Deka (Guwahati), Upangshu Sarma (Nagaon), Rajkiran Bhuyan (Majuli) and Kaushik Baruah (Mangaldoi).

As per the initial information, ten persons were there inside the vehicle when the accident took place.

Out of the ten, seven died on the spot while three others were immediately rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also expressed grief over the incident.

“Extremely anguished by the loss of young and precious lives in the road accident at Jalukbari. My deepest condolences to their parents and families,” said Assam CM.

He added: “Have spoken to authorities at GMCH. All possible medical assistance is being provided to those injured.”