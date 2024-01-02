Guwahati: Two separate incidents of attempted murder have shaken the Golaghat district of Assam, both involving assailants attacking their relatives.

In Kakodonga, Dandeswar Gogoi allegedly attacked his son, Manoj Gogoi, with a sharp object, seriously injuring him.

Manoj is currently undergoing treatment at Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in critical condition. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

In Chakiting, a middle-aged man, attacked his elder brother, Papu Bhuyan, in a drunken rage during a New Year’s party.

Bhuyan sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. The reason for the attack is unknown.

Police were informed in both cases and the assailants were swiftly arrested.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact motives behind the cases.