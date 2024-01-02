Guwahati: On Tuesday morning, locals found a female swamp deer carcass in the Kailakhat village of Golaghat, Assam.

Villagers suspected that poachers speared the deer, a protected species, and fled the scene.

Forest officials arrived on the scene to investigate and recover the carcass.

Also Read: Assam: CRPF personnel goes missing from camp in Cachar

The forest officials said that they have begun an investigation into the incident.

A cap, spear, and bamboo stick were found at the site where the carcass was found.

Also Read: Assam: Movement of e-rickshaws restricted in North Lakhimpur

The forest officials said that some men reportedly chased the deer earlier in the morning.

The men may have killed the deer for its meat but since locals were alert, they left the carcass behind and fled.

The officials also said they would deploy sniffer dogs to trace the suspects.