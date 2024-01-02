Guwahati: On the first day of the New Year, four people were gunned down in Manipur and the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the critical scenario in the state and urged his government to take ‘concrete steps’ for stability and peace by talking to all stakeholders in the northeastern state.

On Monday, four villagers were gunned down by unidentified assailants in the minority-dominated Lilong Chingjao area in Thoubal district.

Taking to social media platform X, Gandhi wrote, “Four people were killed in Manipur, many people are injured, there is curfew in many districts. The people of Manipur have been facing murder, violence and destruction for eight months. When will this trend stop?”

The Congress leader also claimed that a joint delegation of leaders of all the parties from Manipur had come to Delhi and sought time to meet the prime minister but to date, he has not given time.

“Neither he (PM Modi) went to Manipur, nor talked about Manipur, nor replied in Parliament, nor took any action. Is this the leadership that Manipur needs, or is the power of advertisements enough to become great!” Gandhi said.

“The government should now, without any delay, start taking concrete steps to bring stability and peace by talking to all stakeholders in Manipur, taking them into confidence,” she added.