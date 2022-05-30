Applications are invited for various medical positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 55 vacant positions of Senior Resident Doctors.

Name of post : Senior Resident Doctor

No. of posts : 55

Department wise vacancies :

Anesthesiology : 8

Anatomy : 1

Biochemistry : 1

CTVS : 3

Forensic Medicine : 2

General Medicine : 7

General Surgery : 5

Microbiology : 1

Neurology : 3

Neurosurgery : 1

Obstetrics & Gynaecology : 4

Ophthalmology : 1

Orthopaedics : 2

Paediatrics : 4

Pharmacology : 1

Physiology : 2

Radiodiagnosis : 2

Radiotherapy : 1

Surgical Oncology : 2

Urology : 3

TB & Respiratory Diseases : 1

Essential Qualification :

i. Postgraduate degree or diploma in respective subject recognized by MCI after obtaining a medical qualification included in the Schedule-I & II of the 3rd Schedule of Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in the Part II of 3rd schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in section 13(B) of the Act).

ii. Satisfactory completion of the compulsory internship / housemanship in a recognized hospital

iii. Candidates must be registered with the State Medical Council / Medical Council of India

Scale of Pay : Level 11 of Pay Matrix with entry pay of Rs. 67700/- per month plus NPA and other allowances as admissible under the Central Govt. rules in identical posts

Age Limit : 45 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 6th June 2022 in the Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong-793018. Candidates are requested to present themselves for registration from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with the required attested copies of testimonials.

They will have to fill in their particulars in the prescribed application format and enclosed the following relevant documents duly attested:-

Certificate of Date of Birth (10th certificate)

Certificate of SC/ST/Latest OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) certificate from the competent authority if applicable.

MBBS passed Certificate

MBBS Marksheets

MBBS Attempt certificate

MBBS Internship Completion Certificate

MD/MS/DNB/Diploma passed certificate

Medical Registration Certificate for MBBS/ MD/ MS/ DNB/ Diploma

NOC from the present employer (if employed)

Experience Certificate (if applicable)

Residence Certificate issued by the competent authority or Aadhar card or voter ID and Passport

Character Certificate

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

