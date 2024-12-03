Guwahati: Every December, the vibrant landscapes of Nagaland come alive with a celebration of tradition, music and camaraderie during the Hornbill Festival, a cultural spectacle aptly known as the ‘Festival of Festivals.’

Named after the hornbill – a revered bird that symbolises boldness and grandeur in Naga folklore – the festival embodies the essence of Nagaland’s vibrant culture, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) said in a press statement.

Nagaland, often called the ‘Land of Festivals,’ is home to 17 major tribes, each with its own unique festivals and traditions.

The Hornbill Festival – running from December 1 to 10 – brings these communities together, offering a glimpse of their cultural richness under one roof.

Conceived in the year 2000, this festival aims to promote inter-tribal interaction and preserve Nagaland’s heritage, blending tradition with modernity in a harmonious display of unity, it added.

The festival is held at the picturesque Kisama Heritage Village, near the state’s capital Kohima.

The goal of creating this heritage village is to protect and preserve ethnic cultural heritage through a common management approach and a comprehensive database for the promotion of tourism.

Since its inception, the festival has brought about radical changes in the tourism landscape of Nagaland, it said.

Visitors have the opportunity to get a ringside view of all the Naga tribes, their culture and distinctiveness in one place.

The heritage complex consists of a cluster of 17 indigenously designed houses, called Morungs – meaning youth dormitories – each representing a different tribe.

The village serves as a cultural hub, offering insights into the unique traditions and architecture of each tribe, it added.

The Hornbill Festival 2024 – themed ‘Cultural Connect’ – is a grand celebration of Nagaland’s rich heritage and cultural diversity.

With daily cultural performances featuring folk dances, songs, indigenous games and rituals, the festival is a spectacular showcase of the state’s living traditions.

The artists’ corner – featuring interactive workshops, art battles and installations – adds a contemporary flair to the festival while highlighting indigenous craftsmanship and connecting visitors to the roots of Naga artistry, it said.

The festival’s appeal extends beyond culture, seamlessly blending modernity and tradition with activities such as Naga wrestling, traditional archery, food and herbal medicine stalls, fashion shows, beauty contests, and musical concerts.

This year, the archives branch is also hosting a special exhibition titled ‘Naga-Land & People in the Archival Mirror,’ in collaboration with the National Archives of India, offering an in-depth exploration of the region’s history and cultural practices.

For those seeking an immersive cultural experience, the Hornbill Festival offers an unparalleled opportunity to witness the beauty and diversity of Nagaland, it added.

From its pulsating beats and intricate dances to the serenity of its museums and the bustling energy of its food and craft stalls, the festival truly encapsulates the soul of the Naga people and, in turn, the spirit of India itself.

This spirit of cultural diversity and amalgamation reflects the broader ethos of India, a nation celebrated for its unity in diversity.

India’s rich assortment of languages, traditions, festivals and art forms thrives on the harmonious coexistence of diverse cultures, it said.

Each region, community and belief system contributes to the vibrant collective identity of the country.

Events like the Hornbill Festival are a testament to this national ethos, where a cultural symphony fosters mutual respect, innovation and resilience, making India a global icon of inclusivity and strength through diversity, the statement added.