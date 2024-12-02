Dimapur: The second day of the Hornbill Festival held at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, was a vibrant tapestry of Nagaland’s diverse cultural heritage.

The event, themed “Cultural Connect,” was hosted by Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The morning session was a captivating showcase of traditional dances and songs performed by various tribal troupes.

Each tribe, including the Angami, Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Zeliang, and Tikhir, presented unique performances that celebrated their rich cultural heritage.

The afternoon session, hosted by PHE Minister Jacob Zhimomi, continued the cultural extravaganza with performances by the Zeliang, Kuki, Yimkhiung, Kachari, Sangtam, Pochury, Lotha, Ao, Chakhesang, Chang, and Tikhir troupes.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

These performances, along with indigenous games, further highlighted the diversity and vibrancy of Nagaland’s tribal cultures.

A key highlight of the festival is the commemorative performances by each tribe, which will be held on different days.

These performances offer a deeper dive into the unique traditions of each tribe. After the festival, a winner will be announced, recognizing the most outstanding cultural presentation.

The Hornbill Festival continues to be a platform for showcasing Nagaland’s rich cultural heritage and fostering a sense of unity among its diverse tribes.