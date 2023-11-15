DIMAPUR: Nagaland deputy chief minister TR Zeliang flagged off the Tribal March of Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas 2023 in Kohima on Wednesday (November 15).

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Nagaland deputy CM TR Zeliang highlighted the significance of November 15 as a day dedicated to honouring the contributions of tribal freedom fighters.

He noted that this date coincides with the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a prominent tribal freedom fighter.

The Nagaland deputy CM emphasised the importance of remembering tribal leaders, who may have been overlooked in the broader context of India’s independence struggle.

Zeliang urged the Naga community to trace and document the lives and contributions of such personalities from the community.

Wishing success of the Tribal March, he hoped that the event would foster unity and a sense of brotherhood among the tribes.

He also encouraged the defeat of tribalism and the promotion of unity among the Naga people.

In the keynote address, secretary of tribal affairs department Angelina Tajen acknowledged the significant contributions of tribals in nation-building, culture, heritage, freedom struggle, values, national pride, and hospitality.

She highlighted the government’s recognition of tribal contributions, leading to the implementation of various welfare schemes for tribal communities.

Tajen said the Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas 2023 would be a 15-day celebration, featuring various activities and showcasing the unique culture, traditions, foods, arts, and crafts of the tribal communities.

She expressed hope that the celebration would inspire and acknowledge the sacrifices and legacy of the tribals.