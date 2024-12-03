Guwahati: IIT Guwahati hosted the foundation ceremony for the School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and the School of Health Sciences and Technology on its campus on Monday.

The landmark event represents a significant leap forward in advancing cutting-edge research, education and innovation in India.

The foundation stone was laid in the presence of Director of IIT Guwahati Prof Devendra Jalihal and Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati Dr Ashok Puranik.

The objective of establishing the schools is to develop intellectual talent that fosters economic prosperity.

These schools will train thousands of students to lead India’s transformation, particularly in AI and its intersection with healthcare.

This initiative is a crucial step in fostering innovation and ensuring India’s economic and social future.

The School of Health Sciences and Technology is set to revolutionise healthcare by merging engineering, biomedical sciences and design principles.

This school will focus on developing innovative and affordable healthcare solutions tailored to India’s specific needs.

It will integrate medicine and engineering to develop cutting-edge technologies such as bionics, nanotechnology, robotics and bioinformatics.

It will also explore personalised medicine and wearable devices, driving innovation to alleviate human suffering and improve healthcare outcomes.

The School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence will meet the growing demand for expertise in data-driven technologies.

By leveraging interdisciplinary approaches, the school aims to equip students with the skills needed to solve complex problems and lead the global AI revolution.

Underscoring the importance of the initiative, Prof Jalihal said these institutions represent IIT Guwahati’s commitment to addressing critical national challenges.

“Beyond tackling healthcare issues like lifestyle diseases, these schools will focus on creating novel medical technologies and devices, transitioning India from importing solutions to becoming a global innovator in healthcare and AI,” he added.

The establishment of these institutions aligns closely with India’s national priorities, emphasising self-reliance and global leadership in technology and healthcare.

Through education, research and collaboration, IIT Guwahati aims to nurture professionals who can address emerging challenges and drive transformative solutions.

The initiatives underscore the premier institute’s commitment to fostering interdisciplinary innovation and preparing students to lead in the rapidly evolving fields of data science, artificial intelligence and healthcare technology.