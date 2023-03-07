Agartala: Five people have been convicted of gang rape by the Additional District and Session Court Gomati District of Tripura, and have been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment until death, along with a fine of over Rs 60,000.

The convicts had been identified as Tajul Islam, Saddam Hossian, Rabban Ali, Dudhu Miah, and Samiman Hossain.

All of them hail from the Sonamura and Melagarh subdivisions of the Sepahijala district.

Sharing details of the incident, Special Public Prosecutor Paltu Das said, the incident occurred on November 20, 2021 night when the gang of five dashed a motorcycle-riding couple in the Killa area and kidnapped the wife.

The husband was roughed up and left at the spot of the accident. She was taken to an isolated area and gang raped for the whole night, said Das.

“In the morning she was shifted to the hospital with grievous injuries. As her health condition improved three days after the incident her statement was recorded. Accordingly, two cases were registered with the RK Pur police station and the women’s police station pertaining to the incident. Both cases were merged and transferred to Crime Branch for investigation.

The Crime Branch submitted its charge sheet followed by the inquiry and during the trial as many as 42 witnesses were produced before the Court”, Das told reporters.

The culprits were convicted under section 376(D) for gang rape IPC and 03 of SC & ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act to rigorous Imprisonment for a term of life suffer and rigorous imprisonment for seven years each respectively.