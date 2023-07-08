Guwahati: Three persons were arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials with tiger skin and bones near Itakhola in Sonitpur district along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh order.

As per sources, the three were arrested based on a tip-off.

A joint team intercepted and confiscated a tiger skin and a set of tiger bones, exposing a thriving illegal trade in endangered wildlife.

While it is not yet clear if the tiger was poached or not but the source of origin is suspected to be the Pakke Tiger Reserve at Bhalukpung in Arunachal Pradesh.

On examining the skin, it has been suspected that the big cat was a Royal Bengal Tiger.

Of the three arrested, two are from Assam and one from Arunachal Pradesh.

They were transporting the tiger with the aim of illicit trade and may have roots in Arunachal Pradesh.

The tiger, a critically endangered species protected by law, faces constant threats from poaching and habitat destruction.

Illegal wildlife trade is an international issue and most of the time, animals killed for their body parts are smuggled to several South Asian countries including China and Vietnam.