Imphal: Tensions are running high along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur‘s Tengnoupal district following gunfights between the Assam Rifles and the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), as well as the removal demand of Commandos from the Moreh police station by Kuki organizations.

According to sources, a gunfight occurred between the 20 Assam Rifles and the banned PLA at Saibon village in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, which borders Myanmar last evening.

It was reported that one cadre of the banned PLA was injured when hit by a bomb splinter launched by the Assam Rifles personnel.

When additional forces from the Assam Rifles arrived at the conflict zone, the PLA cadres managed to escape into Myanmar territory, the sources added.

Meanwhile, several women representing the Kuki Women Union and Human Rights Moreh (KWU and HR) staged a sit-in protest at the New Moreh playground in the Tengnoual district on Friday.

They are demanding the removal of state police commandos from the border town’s Moreh police station.

These two organizations have alleged that Manipur police commandos killed two students in Moreh on May 3rd.

Furthermore, they claim that innocent civilians’ lives are under threat due to the presence of the police commandos, whom they perceive as a communal force.

A female leader of the KWU revealed that the community is afraid to send their children to school because of the presence of police commandos in Moreh town.

The placards displayed at the protest site read: “Withdraw the commando who killed us,” “We don’t want communal forces, remove the commandos from Moreh,” “Killer commando go back,” “Impose PR to save lives,” “Tribal lives matter,” “Government of India, find the truth,” and “GOI, save the Kuki.”