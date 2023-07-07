Imphal: On Friday, the leaders of the Left Parties commenced their visit to the strife-torn state of Manipur.

They first visited the Churchandpur district, where they participated in a political convention organized by 10 opposition parties and subsequently met with the Governor of Manipur.

The team of MPs from CPI and CPI(M) comprising John Brittas, Bikashranjan Bhattacharya (Rajya Sabha MPs, CPI-M), Binoy Viswam, Santhosh Kumar P (Rajya Sabha MPs, CPI), and K Subbarayan (Lok Sabha MP, CPI) visited Manipur to assess the situation of the violence-hit state.

John Brittas, speaking to the press, mentioned that their three-day visit aims to gather detailed information about the ongoing ethnic violence, which they intend to raise in Parliament to expedite a resolution to the crisis.

The MPs emphasized that CPI(M) and CPI have consistently stood by the people of Manipur, who are enduring the severe consequences of the ethnic conflict.

Additionally, they actively participated in a peace convention organized by ten political parties at Congress Bhavan in Imphal.

During their visit to Churchandpur and various other locations, the MPs interacted with the victims affected by the two-month-long ethnic violence.

The situation in Manipur has been marred by an ongoing clash that erupted on May 3, resulting in over 120 casualties from different communities.

Furthermore, numerous villages have been burnt, thousands of houses destroyed, and countless individuals displaced from their homes.

After their visit to Churchandpur, the MPs met with Governor Anushuiya Uike at Raj Bhavan, where they submitted a memorandum.

The MPs have also called for the imposition of President’s rule in the state, alleging that Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has failed to effectively address the prevailing law and order situation.