Assam: 60 fall ill after consuming prasad in Dhemaji

Dhemaji: In the Dekapam area of Dhemaji district, Assam approximately 60 individuals fell ill after consuming pulse prasad during a nam (worship) program organized by the local unit of ‘Bhagawat Sangha’ at Dekapam Shantipur Village Namghar.

Reports indicate that around 150 devotees from three nearby villages participated in the worship ceremony and partook in the prasad, but unfortunately, 60 of them experienced adverse effects.

The incident was promptly reported to the Dekapam Primary Health Center (PHC) on Thursday.

Medical staff members, upon receiving the information, swiftly rushed to Shantipur village to provide necessary treatment.

At present, the affected individuals are receiving medical care at a temporary camp established at their primary schools.

One seriously affected patient has been referred to Dhemaji Civil Hospital for advanced medical support.

While the exact cause of the poisoning is yet to be determined, medical officers are considering the possibility of chemical pesticides being responsible for the contamination of the pulse used as prasad during the program.

The authorities are actively investigating the matter to ascertain the cause of the incident and ensure such unfortunate incidents are prevented in the future.