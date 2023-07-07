Imphal: The peace convention, organized by ten political parties (opposition), on Friday at Congress Bhavan in Imphal, strongly condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his complete silence on the turmoil in Manipur.

Despite the situation in Manipur persisting for the past 65 days, the Prime Minister has not uttered a single word nor appealed for peace and the restoration of normalcy in the state.

The convention expressed deep sorrow, shock, and concern over the loss of lives from May 3, 2023, until the present. As a mark of homage to those who lost their lives in the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, the convention observed a two-minute silence.

The convention wholeheartedly expressed gratitude to Rahul Gandhi for his two-day visit to Manipur as a peace messenger.

Furthermore, the convention hopes that the parliamentary team comprising five representatives from the Left parties, who came to assess the situation in Manipur, will recommend necessary actions through Parliament to the Government of India.

These actions are aimed at restoring normalcy, peace, and tranquillity in Manipur and urgently resolving the ongoing violence in the state.

The convention firmly resolved that restoring peace and normalcy, bridging the unprecedented divide, and healing the wounds of the people are the need of the hour.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh should be held fully responsible for the current situation and should step down.

The political parties in attendance at the convention were AAP, AIFB, AITC, CPI, CPI (M), INC, JDU, NCP, RSP, and SS (UBT). Distinguished leaders, including the former Manipur chief minister and leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Okram Ibobi Singh, as well as Kh Gyabneshwar Singh, Secretary of AIFB, were among the attendees.