Guwahati: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) will host the India-South Africa T20 match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on October 2, 2022.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium online ticket booking for India vs SA 01 October 2022 T20 will start from September 26 through the BookMyShow website and app.

The minimum price of the ticket would be Rs 475 this time, which is reserved for students only. Other prices are Rs 1500, Rs 2000, Rs 3500, Rs 4000, and Rs 6000.

“The tickets will be sold in two phases on BookMyShow. In the first phase, we will sell 15,000 tickets starting from 11 AM on Friday, September 16. And in the second phase, we will give away a total of 5,000 tickets on September 26,” ACA secretary Debajit Saikia told reporters in Guwahati on Thursday.

The ACA also mentioned that hardcopies for the tickets will be available at the Nehru Stadium from September 25. The Association will also look for a way to deliver the tickets at home, they said.

Spectators who want to catch live action of the India vs SA T20 match can book Guwahati cricket stadium tickets online.

Here is the detailed ticket price list for India—South Africa T20 match announced by Assam Cricket Association

West Stand 2nd Floor (For Students Only)–Rs 475 West Stand 1st Floor–Rs 2,000 West Stand Ground Floor – Rs 3,000 East Stand 2nd Floor—Rs 1500 East Stand 1st Floor—Rs 2,000 East Stand Ground Floor—Rs 3,000 North Stand Top Floor—Rs 2,000 North Stand 2nd Floor–Rs,4000 North Stand Ground Floor–3,500 South Stand Top Floor–2,000 South Stand 2nd Floor –4,000 South Stand 1st Floor –6,000 South Stand Ground Floor –3,500