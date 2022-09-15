Guwahati: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) will host the India-South Africa T20 match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on October 2, 2022.
Barsapara Cricket Stadium online ticket booking for India vs SA 01 October 2022 T20 will start from September 26 through the BookMyShow website and app.
The minimum price of the ticket would be Rs 475 this time, which is reserved for students only. Other prices are Rs 1500, Rs 2000, Rs 3500, Rs 4000, and Rs 6000.
“The tickets will be sold in two phases on BookMyShow. In the first phase, we will sell 15,000 tickets starting from 11 AM on Friday, September 16. And in the second phase, we will give away a total of 5,000 tickets on September 26,” ACA secretary Debajit Saikia told reporters in Guwahati on Thursday.
The ACA also mentioned that hardcopies for the tickets will be available at the Nehru Stadium from September 25. The Association will also look for a way to deliver the tickets at home, they said.
Spectators who want to catch live action of the India vs SA T20 match can book Guwahati cricket stadium tickets online.
Here is the detailed ticket price list for India—South Africa T20 match announced by Assam Cricket Association
- West Stand 2nd Floor (For Students Only)–Rs 475
- West Stand 1st Floor–Rs 2,000
- West Stand Ground Floor – Rs 3,000
- East Stand 2nd Floor—Rs 1500
- East Stand 1st Floor—Rs 2,000
- East Stand Ground Floor—Rs 3,000
- North Stand Top Floor—Rs 2,000
- North Stand 2nd Floor–Rs,4000
- North Stand Ground Floor–3,500
- South Stand Top Floor–2,000
- South Stand 2nd Floor –4,000
- South Stand 1st Floor –6,000
- South Stand Ground Floor –3,500