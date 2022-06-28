Guwahati: The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who are holed up in Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati for the past few days are passing their time by playing various indoor games including chess and ludo.



“Other than a couple of meetings within themselves, they have no other serious activity in Guwahati. To pass their time, they are playing various indoor games including chess and ludo to keep themselves engaged,” sources told reporters.



The rebel MLAs led by Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde are not allowed to go outside the hotel. Initially, the MLAs booked rooms in the hotel for about a week.



Assam BJP MLAs, leaders and ministers are occasionally visiting the hotel, and briefly talking with the Maharashtra lawmakers.

Assam police commandos led by senior officials are closely looking after the security of the MLAs, and from time to time.

The hotel authorities refused fresh bookings for common guests except for the passengers from airlines, with which the hotel has long-term arrangements.



Shiv Sena leaders from Manipur led by state President M. Tombi Singh came to the hotel on Monday to meet Eknath Shinde. However, they were not allowed to meet.

The main opposition Congress in Assam earlier asked the rebel Maharashtra legislators to leave the state at the earliest in the greater interest of the state.