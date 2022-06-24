GUWAHATI: As the political turmoil in Maharashtra continues to be played out from the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah has asked rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Ekanth Shinde to ‘leave’ the city immediately.

“Considering the damage that you have caused to Assam and its people by your presence, I would like to advise you to leave Assam at the earliest in the greater interest of the state,” Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah stated in his letter to rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Ekanth Shinde.

“Assam is a land where people give a lot of respect to ethics and values. Your presence in Guwahati with MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena from Maharashtra, who have been kept in a hotel for alleged horse-trading to topple the elected Government of Maharashtra and the continued media coverage of the same, has not gone well with the Assamese people and is creating an unhealthy atmosphere,” said Bhupen Borah.

Citing the deplorable flood situation in Assam, Bhupen Bora further said: “In such a critical and deplorable situation of the state, your presence in Guwahati and the busy activities of Assam Govt. in providing royal hospitality to you, is quite unfair and unacceptable.”

“Assam has been defamed by your presence considering Guwahati as a safe haven for MLAs who have no respect for constitutional values and loyalty at all,” Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah stated.

Taking a dig at Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for ‘allowing’ the rebel Maharashtra MLAs to stay in the state, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah said: “…the present CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has proved himself to be nothing but a wheeler dealer encouraging and supporting political horse-trading in Assam.”

“The BJP CM and the Government’s support to your presence here has sullied the image of Assam and Assamese people. Sarma and the Government machinery should be busy with the management of the flood crisis but your presence here has been standing as a hindrance,” he added.