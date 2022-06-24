Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has categorically denied of having knowledge of Maharashtra MLAs staying in Guwahati.

“I don’t know of any Maharashtra MLA staying in Assam,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam chief minister further said that there is no provision to stop MLAs from other states from coming to Assam.

“MLAs of other states can come and stay in Assam. There’s nothing to stop them,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma added.

He said: “There are many good hotels in Assam, anyone can come and stay. How can be an issue with it.”

Although Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has denied of having any knowledge of presence of Maharashtra MLAs in the state, several of his cabinet colleagues have already visited the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, where the Maharashtra MLAs are staying.

On Thursday, Assam minister Ashok Singhal visited the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati and in most likelihood met the rebel Maharashtra MLAs.

Moreover, videos from the Guwahati hotel where the rebel MLAs are staying showed an Assam BJP minister standing with the group of Maharashtra MLAs.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday filed applications with the assembly speaker for disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs.

Reacting to the disqualification application filed by Uddhav Thackeray, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde said: “Who are you trying to scare? We know your make-up and the law too! According to the 10th Schedule to the Constitution (Schedule) the whip is for assembly work, not for meeting. There are numerous Supreme Court decisions in this regard.”