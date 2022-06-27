Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday, decided to hand over the portfolios of five rebel Shiv Sena ministers and four ministers of state to others.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the reallocation of portfolios to others would ensure smooth functioning of the government.

Meanwhile, a plea was filed at the Bombay high court on Monday seeking direction to Eknath Shinde and other ministers to return to Maharashtra and assume duties.

Around 45 rebel Maharashtra MLAs – Shiv Sena and independent legislators – are staying at the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, Assam.

Meanwhile, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, on Sunday, held a meeting with their leader Eknath Shinde at Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati in Assam to take a call on their next action plan.

The Sena rebels will stay in the Guwahati hotel for a few more days. Sources had earlier said their stay was booked up to June 28 which has now been extended up to June 30.