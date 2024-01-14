Guwahati: President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will visit Meghalaya and Assam from January 15 to 17, 2024. On January 15, President Murmu will inaugurate the Meghalaya Games at the PA Sangma Stadium in Tura.

On January 16, the President will address the members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) at Tura’s Baljek airport and virtually lay the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex in Tura.

Also Read: Assam: People go crazy over fish on Uruka

On the same day, President Murmu will address a gathering at Mawphlang and virtually inaugurate the upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road as well as lay the foundation stones for the Shillong Peak ropeway and tourist accommodations in the villages of Kongthong, Mawlyngot and Kudengrim.

Also Read: Assam: BSF seizes 6.4 tonnes of sugar being smuggled to Bangladesh

In the evening, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Meghalaya government at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong.

On January 17, President Murmu will grace the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso, Diphu in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.