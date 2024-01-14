Guwahati: The HYC has called off its planned peaceful protest against the non-payment of post-matric scholarships, following the Meghalaya government’s announcement that it has received central funds for disbursement.

However, the student group issued a stern warning, setting a two-week deadline for the government to transfer the scholarship money to beneficiaries’ accounts.

Failure to meet this deadline will result in “some stern action,” the HYC warned.

At a press conference, the HYC, alongside the North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU), reiterated their demand for an 80% reservation for indigenous students in higher education institutions within the state.

They argued that with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) now the sole criterion for admission, and higher secondary examinations holding less significance, the government should prioritize support for indigenous students.

The student groups urged the government to establish coaching centres specifically for computer-based exams like CUET and NET, aiming to bridge the gap in preparation and level the playing field for indigenous students.

Additionally, they highlighted the ongoing issue of insufficient exam centres within the state. They emphasized the need for CUET and other exam centres in the capital Shillong and all district headquarters to improve accessibility and encourage wider participation among students.