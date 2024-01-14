Guwahati: East Jaintia Hills police in Meghalaya exhumed the body of Riew Siangshai, who is suspected to have died while illegally mining coal in Moolang village.

The family had buried the body without a postmortem, but authorities are now seeking to determine the cause of death and whether Siangshai was indeed mining coal.

East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal stated that the truth will be revealed after the police investigation is complete.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati HC seeks action against officials for bulldozing houses of arson accused

He also noted that there is currently no confirmation of Siangshai’s death.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, and the East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police has been directed to submit a report.

Also Read: Assam: Karbi Youth Festival kicks off at Taralangso in presence of 4 ambassadors

The family of the deceased has claimed that Siangshai fell from the first floor of a building and died and that he was not involved in coal mining.

Siangshai was initially admitted to a private hospital after the incident, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

His body was then taken back to his village and buried according to local customs.

The deputy commissioner has emphasized that the district administration is taking the matter seriously and is conducting a thorough investigation. He also reiterated that there is no confirmation from local sources about any mishap.