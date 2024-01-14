Guwahati: The golden jubilee celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) organized by Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) kicked off on Saturday at Karbi People’s Hall (KPH) in Taralangso, 7 km from Diphu, the district headquarters town of Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang declared the golden jubilee celebration of the festival open at Taralangso .

Speaking on the occasion, Ronghang said, “I recalled the contributions of both Roy Inghi and Lunse Timung for their leading role in organizing the first KYF and initiating the revival of Karbi culture and traditions. Taralangso has changed a lot. It has now become a cultural centre for the Karbis. If we strive together we can achieve what we are demanding for the Autonomous State under Article 244(A) of the Indian constitution.”

“I declare this golden jubilee celebration of KYF open,” the CEM added.

President Droupadi Murmu will visit the festival on January 17 to witness the cultural display of the Karbi tribe.

The inaugural programme was witnessed by Deputy Ambassador of Myanmar, Tin Tin Htwewin and her husband Soe Moe Naing; Deputy Ambassador of Lao PDR, Keo Sengdavong and his wife Khampheng Luanglath; First Secretary, High Commission of Malawi, Joseph Austen Kawinga; First Secretary, High Commission of Ghana, Konrad Nana Kojo Asiedu and Executive Secretary to the High Commissioner of Ghana, Jaee Bhatnagar.

Earlier, the golden jubilee of the KYF began with ‘Rongketong’– a cultural procession from Karbi Club, where the first KYF was held.

More than 3,000 youths from 35 KCS Zones from Karbi Anglong and other districts participated in the cultural procession.

The procession was led by former members of the Karbi Club and villagers of Rongnihang who were followed by KCS president Chandrasing Kro and secretary Bidyasing Rongpi, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, Karbi traditional king Longsing Ronghang and MP of Diphu Lok Sabha constituency Horensing Bey.

Members of 3,000 cultural troupes on the front holding the “Jambili Athon” –Karbi totem pole, with the beating of Karbi traditional drums, playing of flute and youths dancing to the rhythm of the drums the ‘Rongketong’reached Taralangso, the festival ground.

At Taralangso, KCS president Kro unfurled the KCS flag. The KCS anthem song was performed by the KCS central choir.

Remembering the contribution of Karbi Club founders, Kro said, “We need to acknowledge the contribution of Roy Inghi and Lunse Timung, who later became the founding general secretary and president of KCS; JanasingTerang, the founding president of Karbi Club and its member Lawrence Teron in reviving the Karbi culture, language, dress and traditions by organising KYF to bring together the Karbi youths.”

“Because of them, the KYF has now reached its glorious 50 years of celebrations,” Kro said.

The KCS president asserted that the KCS will continue to work for the development and promotion of Karbi culture, language and tradition. He urged the Karbi community to come together cutting across political lines for the interest of the community.

Cultures of Resistance Award in collaboration with USA-based NGO ‘Cultures of Resistance’ was presented by KCS to KCS founding president, Lunse Timung and founding general secretary Roy Inghi and renowned Karbi female singer Pokhila Lekthepi. Both Inghi and Timung were awarded a memento and cheque of Rs 20,000, while Lekthepi also received a memento and cheque of Rs 25,000.

The KYF, which is considered one of the oldest and biggest ethnic festivals of the Northeast, will culminate on January 19.

The KCS has organized a series of activities from January 12 to January 19 focussing the vibrant culture and heritage of the Karbi community.

The KYF brings together thousands of Karbi youths and enthusiasts from various parts of the country to celebrate the rich culture and tradition of the tribe.

The first KYF was celebrated in 1974 at Karbi Club, Rongnihang, Diphu, by the initiative of persons like Roy Ing