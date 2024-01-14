Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has stepped up pressure on the Assam government to take action against officials responsible for demolishing the houses of alleged arson accused in Batadrava, Nagaon district.

In a suo motu cognizance hearing, the court has sought an action taken report from the Assam government against officials responsible for bulldozing the houses of five individuals accused of setting the Batadrava police station on fire in May 2022.

The case stems from the tragic death of Safikul Islam, a local fish trader, in police custody. Following his death, a mob set the Batadrava police station ablaze on May 21, 2022. Subsequently, the houses of five individuals allegedly involved in the arson were demolished by the Nagaon police.

This action prompted the Gauhati High Court to intervene. The court had previously reprimanded the Nagaon Superintendent of Police, Leena Doley, for such “illegal action” and emphasized that police cannot demolish property “under the guise of investigation.” The court warned that if such practices continue, “nobody is safe in this country.”

Taking further action on Friday, a bench comprising Justice Kaushik Goswami directed the Assam government to file an action taken report against the responsible officials by February 16, 2024.

This report should detail the steps taken to identify and penalize those involved in the unauthorized demolition of the accused individuals’ homes.

Earlier, the Assam government, represented by Advocate General Debajit Saikia, assured the court that an inquiry is underway to identify the responsible officers and appropriate action will be taken against them.

Additionally, the government confirmed that a committee headed by an Additional Chief Secretary submitted a report on the matter on January 4, 2024.

Furthermore, the Advocate General stated that the committee will determine and provide any necessary compensation to the affected individuals within 15 days.