Shillong: The National People’s Party (NPP) candidate for the Shillong parliamentarian seat in Meghalaya, Ampareen Lyngdoh said that she was ready to communicate in Hindi within Parliament if elected.

She said while she was ready to speak in Hindi to ensure all issues were raised, she simultaneously opposed the imposition of Hindi on the people of Meghalaya.

Acknowledging the prevalence of Hindi in parliamentary debates, Lyngdoh stated, “I am willing to speak in Hindi to ensure the voice of Meghalaya’s people is heard effectively.”

However, she firmly opposes Hindi’s forced adoption upon her constituents.

“Leaders visiting Meghalaya from Delhi should speak the language our people understand. It’s unacceptable if they don’t, considering the majority lack comprehension,” she elaborated.

Lyngdoh further reiterated her stance against religious persecution, stating, “Every religion deserves respect. We are a secular nation, and its protection is paramount.”

Focusing on crucial issues affecting the state, the NPP leader highlighted the need to strengthen the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. “Weakening this constitutional safeguard protecting the rights, culture, and identity of Meghalaya’s indigenous community is unacceptable,” she asserted.

Additionally, Lyngdoh pledged to advocate for Khasi language recognition under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The official campaign launch for Lyngdoh’s candidacy is expected after the conclusion of the Meghalaya Games 2023.