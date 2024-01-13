Guwahati: Assam’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested a suspected drug peddler from the Jorabat area in Guwahati.

As per reports, the STF based on credible intelligence, raided a location near 9th mile.

During the raid, the STF apprehended a 32-year-old man identified as Bisu Rai (32).

On checking the suspect, the STF found a sizable number of “illegal” substances.

The team seized 52 vials containing suspected heroin (total weight: 86.5 grams) along with cash amounting to Rs 3,290 as well as three empty vials and a lighter.

The accused has been taken into custody for further questioning.

The value of the seized items is being determined.

The accused according to the police operated near the Jorabat area.