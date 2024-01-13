Imphal: Troopers of the Assam Rifles in their continued drives against the cross-border smuggling of contraband items nabbed two alleged smugglers and recovered two truckloads of areca/betel nuts, valued at Rs. 14.208 crore in the regional markets.

A total of 1,480 bags (approximately weighing 118.4 tons) of areca/betel nuts have been recovered in the operation.

The nabbing of the smugglers and seizure of illegal items were made in Manipur’s Kamjong district with Myanmar on the east on Saturday, officials said.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding the illegal transportation of areca nuts in the general area of Pillong Market — Kangpat Khunou road track junction, Manipur Myanmar border, a search operation was launched.

The sleuths intercepted the trucks illegally carrying areca nuts without valid documents which were intended for unlawful distribution in the black market.

A total of 1,480 bags (approximately weight 118.4 tons) of areca/betel nuts, valued at Rs. 14.208 crore was seized and subsequently, the apprehended smugglers, the impounded vehicles, and the seized items were handed over to Forest Beat Officer, Gomnam, Kamjong District for further legal proceedings, the officials added.