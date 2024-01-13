Guwahati: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,’ a nationwide pilgrimage for unity and against inequality, will cross into Assam on January 18 after traversing Manipur and Nagaland.

Kicking off from Imphal on January 14th, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will embark on an eight-day, 883-kilometer journey through 17 districts of Assam.

The “yatra” will end in Bakshirhat, Dhubri, on the Assam-West Bengal border on January 25.

Leading the charge, Gandhi aims to highlight the economic, social, and political disparities allegedly caused by the ruling BJP government.

The Congress said it aims to unite diverse communities and address issues like rising prices, unemployment, and farmer distress.

“Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” will cover a total distance of 6700 km across India in 67 days, aiming to bridge divides and foster inclusivity.